Nordea Investment Management AB Has $60.20 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,201 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $60,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,165,241.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,226 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

