Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,716,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,119,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,235,000 after buying an additional 349,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,201,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 1,947,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $26,467,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 614,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 145,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

