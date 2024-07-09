Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 1,687 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Post were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Post by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $19,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Post by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,112,000 after buying an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,630,000 after buying an additional 199,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at $6,047,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $105.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.47 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

