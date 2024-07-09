Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 263,498 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 263,498 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,050,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 137,369 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 36,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,733.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,708 shares of company stock valued at $348,697 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.