Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 670 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total transaction of $246,388.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $246,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,894. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Blackbaud stock opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

