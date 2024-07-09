Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 840 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 241,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

