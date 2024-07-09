Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 8,500 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 434,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FULT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.90 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 18.31%. Research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

