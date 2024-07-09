Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Permian Resources by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,525 shares during the period. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,159,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PR opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PR. Raymond James began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

