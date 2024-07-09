Norden Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.