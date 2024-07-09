Norden Group LLC Buys New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Graco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

