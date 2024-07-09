Norden Group LLC Buys New Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NYSE:OGN opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

