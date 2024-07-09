Norden Group LLC Buys New Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,769,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,341,000 after acquiring an additional 140,334 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Masco Trading Up 1.7 %

MAS opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.79. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

