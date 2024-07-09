Norden Group LLC Buys New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.2 %

EBAY stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.35.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

