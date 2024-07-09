Norden Group LLC Buys Shares of 135,590 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 107,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Cameron Breitner acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.