Norden Group LLC Invests $334,000 in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Stock Performance

SUN stock opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian A. Hand acquired 2,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,915.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $479,570 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

