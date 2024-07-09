Norden Group LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MMSI shares. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

