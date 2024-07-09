Norden Group LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

