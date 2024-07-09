Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNS. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth $26,957,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 56,153 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth $3,321,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.83%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

