Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

