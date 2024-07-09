Norden Group LLC Makes New Investment in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $8,837,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 86,293 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,548,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,914,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at $156,558,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $428,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $177,661.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,079,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $84.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

