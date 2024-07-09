Norden Group LLC Purchases 1,310 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD

Diodes Stock Performance

Diodes stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.