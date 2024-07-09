Norden Group LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,181,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,214,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,218,000 after purchasing an additional 34,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,378,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,988,000 after purchasing an additional 491,589 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:HP opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $46.55.
Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
