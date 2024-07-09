Norden Group LLC Takes $302,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.88.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $313.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.50. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $331.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of -468.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

