Norden Group LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $220.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.08. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

