Norden Group LLC Takes $352,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NYSE NCLH opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

