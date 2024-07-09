Norden Group LLC Takes $354,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after buying an additional 113,653 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

