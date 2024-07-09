Norden Group LLC Takes $371,000 Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Insider Activity
In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 940,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
First Financial Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of FFIN stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $33.15.
First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
