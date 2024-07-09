Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Nordson were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Nordson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

