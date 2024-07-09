Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NYSE NWN opened at $35.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,572,000 after purchasing an additional 71,214 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

