NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKFree Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.2 %

NLOK opened at $24.64 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

