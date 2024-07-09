NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $13.69

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $13.10. NuScale Power shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 2,047,425 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $339,745. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 204,505 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

