NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.13

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.13 and traded as high as $42.30. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 30,106 shares traded.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%.

Insider Activity at NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

Institutional Trading of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In related news, insider John Alban sold 1,000 shares of NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $41,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $37,148.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

