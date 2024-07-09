Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $495,387,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after acquiring an additional 972,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,869,000 after acquiring an additional 703,471 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 283,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $181.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

