Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $26.29 on Monday. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 94.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 321,488.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,374,000 after purchasing an additional 674,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,802,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12,425.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 478,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $13,687,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

