ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 290.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

