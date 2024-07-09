Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 109.63% from the stock’s current price.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.17. 759,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $50,767,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 89,786 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

