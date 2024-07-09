Oracle Co. (ORCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 11th

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
Oracle has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
ORCL opened at $144.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.88. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $399.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
