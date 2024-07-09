Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.72

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $2.69. Orbia Advance shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 1,095 shares changing hands.

Orbia Advance Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.0331 dividend. This is a boost from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

