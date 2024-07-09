OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.25

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.25 and traded as low as $49.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 3,542 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $591.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.
OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. Research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.
