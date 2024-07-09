OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.25

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.25 and traded as low as $49.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 3,542 shares.

OTC Markets Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $591.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. Research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

