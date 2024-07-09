OU HEKTIK Purchases 100,000 Shares of Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN) Stock

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) insider OU HEKTIK bought 100,000 shares of Aton Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.
OU HEKTIK also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, OU HEKTIK purchased 12,500 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, OU HEKTIK acquired 353,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$112,960.00.
- On Monday, May 13th, OU HEKTIK bought 16,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,280.00.
- On Thursday, May 9th, OU HEKTIK acquired 6,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,860.00.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, OU HEKTIK bought 101,500 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,465.00.
- On Friday, May 3rd, OU HEKTIK purchased 25,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,440.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, OU HEKTIK acquired 38,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$8,702.00.
Shares of CVE:AAN remained flat at C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. 74,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,901. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. Aton Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$0.35.
About Aton Resources
Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.
