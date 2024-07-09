Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.50

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 34218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $612.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

