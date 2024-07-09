Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 534,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $27,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,447,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 44,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,202.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ovintiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

