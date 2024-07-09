Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $106.22

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 106.22 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 96.31 ($1.23). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.24), with a volume of 231,932 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.99) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,425.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.22.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

