PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.92.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $101.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,359 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PACCAR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.