Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $181.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $179.55 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $130.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $163,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 279,059 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after buying an additional 230,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

