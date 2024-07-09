PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at UBS Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $12.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 11,990.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

