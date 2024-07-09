Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARA. Seaport Res Ptn cut Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,232,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,059. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Paramount Global’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 32.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,511,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

