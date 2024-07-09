Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $276,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,029,558 shares in the company, valued at $429,015,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PAYC opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $374.04.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,856,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
