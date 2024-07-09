Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total transaction of $276,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,029,558 shares in the company, valued at $429,015,708.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Paycom Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,856,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 479.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

