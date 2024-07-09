Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Director Jonathan Corr Sells 1,508 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $19,890.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,860.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 709,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.