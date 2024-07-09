Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Alice L. Geene Sells 1,577 Shares

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $20,264.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PYCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,974,000 after buying an additional 237,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 422,785 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,611.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at $7,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

